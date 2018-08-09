OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (Aug. 8, 2018) — Intouch Solutions proudly announces the recent hires of Paula Hackl, vice president of business transformations; Machelle Henks, vice president of strategic planning; Mendy McGuire, PharmD, vice president of medical strategy; and Mike Yonker, vice president of consulting and technology strategy in the firm’s Kansas City office. A leading marketing agency serving the pharmaceutical industry, Intouch has seen rapid expansion over the past five years. The addition of Hackl, Henks, McGuire and Yonker further expands the 750-person firm.

Serving as the vice president of business transformation, Hackl is responsible for supporting the company’s current growth trajectory, as well as the continuous evolution of its business practices. Grounded on core transformation pillars of People, Process and Technology, Hackl focuses on the integration and simplification of practices across the organization. Ultimately, Hackl’s role solidifies Intouch’s culture of continuous improvement and reinforces its commitment to clients, delivering results in the most effective and contemporary way.

Boasting a diverse and successful international career spanning more than 20 years, Hackl has supported companies of all sizes and industries in several countries, including VML, Vodafone Group, T-Mobile US, Clearwire and Telefonica. Throughout her career, she’s led teams through transformation by close collaboration with key partners and using process re-design and effective change management practices to enable operational efficiencies.

“The creation of this new position and the setup provided by Intouch validates the commitment from our senior leaders to enable the best environment for our teams to boost and sustain our growth path,” said Hackl. “I look forward to partnering with our teams and combining my past experience with the Intouch way of doing business.”

As vice president of strategic planning, Henks works cross functionally to ensure Intouch provides high quality work that is on strategy. She partners with teams in all areas of the business, including account, creative and channel experts to support the client strategy process. Henks also works closely with other agencies to carry client strategies throughout all areas of work.

Throughout her 20 years in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, Henks has spent time on both the client side and agency side. She began her career in clinical research, transitioning to commercial work at Grey Healthcare Group where she was responsible for all facets of a profitable marketing research and account planning department. She went on to gain client-side experience with Bayer HealthCare LLC, Viracor Eurofins Clinical Diagnostics and Teva Pharmaceuticals, working in marketing research and launch management, as well as serving as a brand lead.

“Intouch Solutions is doing so many things well and is a profoundly successful organization,” said Henks. “It is an outstanding place to work, filled with smart talented people. I’m excited to be part of such a high functioning culture and a business positioned for further growth.”

Stepping in as the company’s first vice president of medical strategy, McGuire, in large part, helps translate clinical data and the strategic implications of that data for Intouch’s client base. In addition to supporting the company’s existing clients, McGuire also assists Intouch as it looks at expanding into the medical communications space.

A licensed pharmacist, McGuire holds more than 19 years of experience in the pharma industry. Working for large organizations, including Target, Astellas Pharma and Novartis, McGuire most recently served in a marketing role as associate director for Teva Pharmaceuticals. Over the course of her career, she’s gained extensive experience partnering with agencies of record, digital agencies, and medical communications agencies, creating and pulling through the scientific narrative for several pharmaceutical products.

“As an independent agency, Intouch has the unique ability to grow and be nimble while transforming to meet the needs of the client like no other agency,” said McGuire. “I’m very excited to strengthen and grow Intouch’s footprint in the healthcare professional space.”

Joining the company as vice president of consulting and technology strategy, Yonker is responsible for the development and growth of Intouch’s consulting service product offerings. Additionally, he works to build out the consulting practice, participates in the development of the Enterprise client services model, and assists with the development and growth of Enterprise client relationships and business development opportunities.

A seasoned technology and business consultant, Yonker holds more than 20 years of experience in digital transformation and delivery. With first hand knowledge of building and delivering consulting services for major corporations across a wide-range of industries, including pharma, Yonker most recently worked at SapientRazorfish.

“Joining Intouch is an incredible opportunity to leverage my technology and consulting experiences while contributing to a first-class digital transformation organization,” said Yonker. “Intouch has such a great client-first reputation. I’m grateful to be a part of the natural evolution of creating an enterprise consulting practice within their existing client group.”

“Intouch continues to make waves and push the envelope by bringing in top-notch talent in the areas of business transformation, medical strategy, consulting and tech strategy and strategic planning,” said Faruk Capan, CEO. “Paula, Machelle, Mendy and Mike represent our continued commitment to expanding our footprint and offerings to provide the very best to our clients. I am pleased to welcome each one of them to the team and look forward to seeing their accomplishments and witnessing their leadership at Intouch.”

