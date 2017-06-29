NEW YORK (June 29, 2017) – Intouch Solutions is proud to announce the recent hires of Kim

Middleton, senior vice president of client services, and Marc Sirockman, vice president of strategic

development. A leading marketing agency serving the pharmaceutical industry, Intouch has seen

rapid expansion over the past five years. The addition of Middleton and Sirockman further

expands the 650-person firm.

As senior vice president of client services, Middleton is responsible for creating exceptional

experiences for Intouch’s clients, working with various teams to deliver creative work effectively

and efficiently. Middleton also mentors account team members in the New York office to develop

their skills and build their careers.

Middleton possesses 20 years of industry experience, with the last 10 focused in the

pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. She is a WPP veteran, working at Wunderman, Ogilvy,

and ghg over the last 15 years. Middleton has spent significant time leading integrated brand teams

and has worked closely with many top pharmaceutical companies. She possesses significant

experience across numerous categories, including neurology, hematology, biosimilars,

cardiovascular, immunology, women’s health, and medical devices. During her career, Middleton

has worked on eight brand launches.

“I have always heard amazing things from clients about Intouch, and am excited to join the team.

Intouch’s people and culture really attracted me, and the training and dedication to the team is

truly unique,” said Middleton. “Intouch possesses data and technology like no other company can

provide to its clients, which is a unique offering across the landscape of agencies. We are truly able

to fulfill the promise of beautiful and effective work while measuring success along the way.”

As vice president of strategic development, Sirockman leverages his 30 years of experience in the

pharmaceutical realm to identify and develop new business opportunities for Intouch.

Prior to joining Intouch, Sirockman led an agency, Artcraft Health, where he was responsible for

the growth and direction, as well as brand development, marketing, strategy, sales and results.

Sirockman is an expert at solving client issues and catering to client’s needs by helping them

achieve their objectives, and managing projects that deliver key results.

“It’s exciting to join a growing agency with such a strong reputation and global footprint, and I

appreciate the opportunity to work with such high-caliber professionals, both internally and

externally,” said Sirockman. “I look forward to leveraging Intouch’s strong foundation and my

previous experience to help attract new clients and further grow and develop the New York City

office.”

“As we continue to expand into new areas and categories, it’s key to have focused and driven

individuals on our team, which is why we are thrilled to welcome Kim and Marc to Intouch’s New

York office,” said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Solutions. “Both Kim and Marc possess decades

of industry experience and we are confident they will serve as strong leaders for our client services

and business development teams.”

About Intouch Solutions Inc.

Founded in 1999, Intouch Solutions Inc. is a privately held marketing agency with offices in

Kansas City, Chicago, New York City and London. Intouch employs more than 650 people and

has been named Agency of the Year five times. Specializing in solutions for the life science

industries, Intouch is redefining what marketing means to these industries. Contact Intouch at

getintouch@intouchsol.com or visit them on the Web at www.intouchsol.com.