CHICAGO, IL. (April 18, 2018) — Intouch Solutions proudly announces the promotion of four employees in its Chicago office. A leading marketing agency serving the pharmaceutical industry, Intouch Solutions has seen rapid expansion over the past five years and actively promotes within the 700-person firm.

The four employees include:

Ashley Muelhausen, account supervisor, joined the Intouch team in 2014. The definition of a team player, Muelhausen’s teammates call her “the glue” that holds the team together. Her flexibility, can-do attitude and meticulous management of projects never goes unnoticed. Muelhausen is trusted as a mentor for other team members. Her ability to form strong relationships and aptitude for problem-solving helped earn her this promotion from senior account manager.

Inga Kirsch, account director, began her career at Intouch in 2010. Her work has been instrumental in growing the business and her account team. Kirsch formerly served as an account supervisor. In her new role, she continues to develop her team, while also helping set the vision for her client and ensuring that vision carries through to the work. Kirsch cross-collaborates with a variety of internal and external resources to provide the best client solutions.

Joseph Butchart, senior account manager, started working at Intouch as an account manager in 2015. In his previous role, he was responsible for a wide-range of projects including social media, websites, banner ads, paid search, eCRM, videos and event promotion. Throughout his time at Intouch, he has managed projects across multiple teams, all while keeping a positive attitude and willingness to lend a hand where needed. In his role as senior account manager, Butchart serves as the lead account contact for both internal and external project coordination.

Kate Moon, director, strategic development, has played a key role at Intouch since joining the agency in 2015. She was promoted to director from a supervisor of strategic development role. Moon serves as both a leader and as a team player — amplifying, cultivating and overseeing business development growth opportunities. Moon brings an analytical problem-solving lens to her position, continually working to improve and streamline business development efforts. Her ability to forecast needs and challenges allows her to proactively find creative solutions and guide teams to succeed.

About Intouch Solutions Inc.

