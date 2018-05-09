Conference to Be Held May 19-23, 2018 in Baltimore, MD, USA



Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—May 9, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, released the final program and speakers for its upcoming conference, ISPOR 2018. The conference is scheduled for May 19-23, 2018 in Baltimore, MD, USA. ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and its role in improving healthcare decisions.

ISPOR 2018 will focus on the timely theme, “Real-World Evidence, Digital Health, and the New Landscape for Health Decision Making.” The conference will draw more than 4000 healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including policy makers, global thought leaders, researchers and academicians, public and private payers, decision makers, and patient representatives. Cochairs for the conference are C. Daniel Mullins, PhD, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Baltimore, MD, USA and Rachael L. Fleurence, PhD, National Evaluation System for Health Technology Coordinating Center (NESTcc), Arlington, VA, USA.

Plenary 1: Inflection Point for Real-World Evidence? The Transformational Role of Digital Health

Monday, May 21, 2018

The plenary will explore the promise of real-world evidence (RWE), the barriers to its use, and what the future holds globally for RWE. Plenary speakers/panelists have been working on cutting-edge initiatives related to RWE and include:

Moderator: Rachael L. Fleurence, PhD

Speaker: Adrian F. Hernandez, MD, MHS; Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC, USA

Speaker: Michelle McMurry-Heath, MD, PhD; Johnson & Johnson Medical Device Companies, Washington, DC, USA

Speaker: Danica Marinac-Dabic, MD, PhD, MMSc; US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, MD, USA

Speaker: Sally Okun, RN, MMHS; PatientsLikeMe, Cambridge, MA, USA

Plenary 2: Digital Health—Help or Hype?

Tuesday May 22, 2018

The plenary will provide a balanced overview of the evidence that demonstrates where digital technologies have improved health and contrast where claims are mainly hype. Speakers/panelists include:

Moderator: C. Daniel Mullins, PhD

Speaker: Chris A. Jones, DPhil, MSc; Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, USA, trUStr.US, and University of Vermont Health Network, Burlington, VT, USA

Speaker: Ejim E. Mark, MD, MPH, MBA; Access Healthcare Foundation, Rockville, MD, USA

Speaker: Nadia A. Sam-Agudu, MD; University of Maryland School of Medicine and Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, Abuja, Nigeria

Plenary 3: Examining the Role of Patient Preferences to Inform Regulatory Decisions

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

The plenary will feature a panel that will debate the strengths and limitations of stated-preference research and the extent to which patients’ views on benefit-risk tradeoffs for medical therapies can be relied upon to inform regulatory decisions. Speakers/panelists include:

Moderator: Shelby D. Reed, PhD; Duke University, Durham, NC, USA

Speaker: Bennett Levitan, MD, PhD; Janssen Research and Development, Titusville, NJ, USA

Speaker: Matt Reaney, MSc; Sanofi, Guildford, Surrey, UK

Speaker: Jeff Shuren, MD, JD; US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, MD, USA

The conference also features the Society’s renowned Essential HEOR Education curriculum of half-day and full-day short courses May 19-20, 2018. The ISPOR Short Course Program offers nearly 40 HEOR course topics. Additionally, a wide variety of breakout sessions, including issue panels, workshops, forums, educational symposia, podium presentations, and poster presentations will be featured.

Additional information on the conference can be found at:

Conference Information | Registration | Short Course Program |Sponsors | Exhibitors | Press Registration | News

###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Web: www.ispor.org | LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-LIn | Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISPORorg (@ISPORorg) | YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ISPORorg/ videos | Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISPORorg | Instagram: www.instagram.com/ISPORorg