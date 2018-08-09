HSINCHU, Taiwan and WUHAN, China, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — JHL Biotech has announced it received a positive Scientific Advice from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) related to the EU approval pathway for its proposed bevacizumab biosimilar, JHL1149 to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The EMA, like other regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and State Drug Administration of China (SDA), adopts the principle of a step-wise approach and the totality of the evidence from all studies in regulating the development and approval of biosimilars. In its correspondence to JHL, the EMA confirmed it agrees with JHL’s development approach, clinical development proposal, and study design of the global Phase III clinical study for JHL1149 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Based on the EMA’s review of these factors, the results of the Phase III clinical study will be acceptable for the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application as a biosimilar product, assuming the Phase III trial is completed successfully.

JHL Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company founded by a group of industry veterans with deep experience in biologics development and operations. With a mission to provide the world with affordable medicines of exceptional quality, the company is focused on research and development of new protein-based therapies and biosimilars. JHL Biotech’s experienced leadership team, ongoing global clinical trials for its pipeline of biosimilar candidates and two Asia-based world-class biologics manufacturing facilities built in accordance with United States, European Union, and ICH cGMP regulations and standards uniquely position the company to be a leading global supplier of high quality biologics. JHL Biotech is backed by premier financial firms, including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sequoia Capital, Biomark Capital, Milestone Capital, Fidelity and the China Development Industrial Bank. For more information, please visit www.jhlbiotech.com.

