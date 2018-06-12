Ad Header

J&J accepts $2.1 billion offer for LifeScan unit

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, June 12th, 2018

 

(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it has accepted private equity firm Platinum Equity’s $2.1 billion buyout offer for the company’s LifeScan Inc unit.

Platinum had given J&J until mid-June to accept the offer for the unit, which makes blood glucose monitoring products.

 

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-johnson-johnson-divestiture/jj-accepts-2-1-billion-offer-for-its-lifescan-unit-idUSKBN1J82PW

