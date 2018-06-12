J&J accepts $2.1 billion offer for its LifeScan unit

(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it has accepted private equity firm Platinum Equity’s $2.1 billion buyout offer for the company’s LifeScan Inc unit.

Platinum had given J&J until mid-June to accept the offer for the unit, which makes blood glucose monitoring products.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-johnson-johnson-divestiture/jj-accepts-2-1-billion-offer-for-its-lifescan-unit-idUSKBN1J82PW