By Mark Terry

Each year, Peter Drucker’s Drucker Institute generates its Management Top 250, evaluating companies based on five dimensions of corporate performance. Those five dimensions are Customer Satisfaction, Employee Engagement and Development, Innovation, Social Responsibility and Financial Strength.

For 2017, the top healthcare company was Johnson & Johnson, at number four. The top three companies overall were Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet (Google).

In the areas of Innovation, Social Responsibility, and Employee Engagement and Development, J&J scored in the top 1 percent of all companies. It also received high markets in Financial Strength, where it landed in the top 4 percent of companies.

Per The Wall Street Journal, “The innovation ranking is based on measures of things such as patents and spending on research and development, while social responsibility examines companies’ environmental, social and corporate-governance policies. The employee category tracks things including employees’ views on their jobs, while financial strength is based on metrics such as earnings and return on investment.”

In terms of Customer Satisfaction, which includes factors such as customer loyalty and how well customer expectations are met, J&J’s scores were in the middle of all companies analyzed.

Moving down the list, companies falling into the categories health care at some level include Procter & Gamble, which ranked number 6, Dow Chemical at number 12, Medtronic at 22, Eli Lilly at 42, Merck & Co. at 44, Bristol-Myers Squibb at 47, Edwards Lifesciences at 57, Pfizer (57), Amgen (62), Biogen (81), AbbVie (88), and Owens Corning (88).

The Wall Street Journal notes that in healthcare and life sciences, Merck ranked the highest in customer satisfaction.

Proctor & Gamble tied for sixth with Microsoft. P&G’s ranking for Customer Satisfaction was 61.9, 64.4 for Employee Engagement and Development, 75.2 for Innovation, 65.4 for Social Responsibility, and 80.2 for Financial Strength.

Dow Chemical tied for number 12 with Accenture. It ranked Customer Satisfaction (66.4), Employee Engagement and Development (63.4), Innovation (84.4), Social Responsibility (65.3) and Financial Strength (52.8).

Medical device company Medtronic tied for number 22 with HP. Its rankings were Customer Satisfaction (43.7), Employee Engagement and Development (57.8), Innovation (96.8), Social Responsibility (66.3) and Financial Strength (49.6).

Eli Lilly tied for number 42 with General Motors. Its rankings were Customer Satisfaction (58.9), Employee Engagement and Development (70.4), Innovation (54.6), Social Responsibility (64.6) and Financial Strength (52.8).

Merck & Co. tied for number 44 with Oracle. Its rankings were Customer Satisfaction (65.9), Employee Engagement and Development (56.4), Innovation (54.7), Social Responsibility (70.4) and Financial Strength (53.6).

Bristol-Myers Squibb at 47 had the following rankings. Customer Satisfaction (47.4), Employee Engagement and Development (62.9), Innovation (61.6), Social Responsibility (69.5) and Financial Strength (58.1).

BioSpace source:

https://www.biospace.com/article/-ppl4-j-and-j-tops-drucker-institute-s-management-top-250