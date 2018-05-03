NEW YORK (May 3, 2018) — McCann Health New York today announced the appointment of Joseph “Yossi” Speiser to the newly created position of EVP, Executive Director, Digital Leadership for McCann Health New York.

“Over the past few years, McCann Health New York has built an impressive array of digital capabilities and has been recognized by major industry award shows for their outstanding digital campaigns,” said Amar Urhekar, President, McCann Health Americas. “Yossi” is tasked with spearheading and accelerating enterprise-level digital innovation to take the Agency to the next level of digital excellence.”

“Joseph’s remit will run broad and deep as McCann Health New York continues to foster a ‘digital first’ mindset and builds on its impressive track record of digital innovation — all to help our clients’ brands and businesses play a more meaningful role in people’s lives,” said Leo Tarkovsky, President, McCann Health NY.

Speiser, who most recently served as Director of Technology at Havas Life Metro, brings over 15 years of experience in interactive and new media technology, overlaid with an extensive expertise in healthcare marketing. As a developer, producer, chief digital officer, creative technologist, Joseph has helped lead digital programs that include building, architecting, designing and developing a number of award-winning websites, apps, and multichannel marketing campaigns.

McCann Health New York, comprised of McCann HumanCare and McCann Healthcare, provides integrated communications solutions for Health & Wellness clients across all channels and audiences – from consumers to physicians.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, two-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health, and winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top three creative award shows in 2017, is one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare communications companies. McCann Health, consisting of a global creative agency network, a global medical communications network and a global consulting group, specializes in a wide array of professional, consulting and consumer health and wellness practices. McCann Health is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

