Symptoms related to androgen deficiency can be treated with testosterone replacement therapy given by injection, orally or topically. Some recent studies, however, have raised concerns that testosterone replacement therapy may increase the risk for cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. Other studies report that low testosterone levels in older men are associated with increased cardiovascular risk and that testosterone replacement therapy may have cardiovascular benefits.

“Our study found no indication of an increased risk for cardiovascular events for men with androgen deficiency,” said T. Craig Cheetham, PharmD, MS, study lead author, Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation. “Our hope is that these findings help alleviate the concerns that patients with androgen deficiency and their doctors may have had about prescribing and taking testosterone replacement therapy.”

The study evaluated 44,335 male patients at Kaiser Permanente medical centers in Northern and Southern California who had been diagnosed with androgen deficiency between January 1, 1999 and December 31, 2010. Of these, 8,808 men were treated with testosterone replacement therapy, while 35,527 were never dispensed testosterone. The men were followed for a median of 3.4 years and researchers found:

Of the men who never received testosterone, 10.2 percent had a heart attack or stroke during the study period.

Of those who received testosterone replacement therapy, 8.2 percent had a heart attack or stroke during the study period.

Other authors of the study include JaeJin An, BPharm, PhD, with Western University of Health Sciences; Steven J. Jacobsen, MD, PhD, with Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation; Fang Niu, MS, with the Drug Information Service, Kaiser Permanente Southern California; and Stephen Sidney, MD, MPH, Charles P. Quesenberry, PhD, and Stephen K. Van Den Eeden, PhD, with Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Division of Research.

This study was funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health, National Institute on Aging (1 RO1 AG042921‐01).

