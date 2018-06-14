Ad Header

Kentucky sues Walgreens Boots Alliance

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, June 14th, 2018

 

Kentucky sues Walgreens, says it has role in opioid epidemic

 

(Reuters) – Kentucky’s attorney general on Thursday sued Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O), accusing the company of playing a dual role in propagating an opioid epidemic in the state as both a pharmacy chain and wholesale drug distributor.

The lawsuit by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear was his sixth to date seeking to hold corporations like drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for their roles in the drug abuse crisis.

“While Walgreens’ slogan was ‘at the corner of happy and healthy,’ they have significantly harmed the health of our families in fueling the opioid epidemic,” Beshear said in a statement.

The lawsuit seeks damages and penalties as well as an injunction.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens declined to comment.

States, counties and cities have filed hundreds of lawsuits, accusing drugmakers of pushing addictive painkillers through deceptive marketing, and accused wholesale distributors of failing to report suspicious drug orders.

Beshear is pursuing similar cases against drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) and McKesson Corp (MCK.N) as well as drugmakers Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Endo International Plc (ENDP.O).

 

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-opioids-litigation/kentucky-sues-walgreens-says-it-has-role-in-opioid-epidemic-idUSKBN1JA29L

