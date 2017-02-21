Ad Header

Kickstart Your GDPR Planning: Part 1

Written by: | admin@medadnews.com | Dated: Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

 

Tuesday, February 28th
11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET

 

Join Lewis Barr, General Counsel and VP, Privacy, at Janrain and Eleanor Treharne-Jones, VP Consulting at TRUSTe for the first installment of our General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) webinar series. Lewis and Eleanor will discuss:

  • How personal data of EU citizens can be managed and processed under this new regulation.
  • How it applies to all organizations that offer goods or services to EU residents or monitor their behaviour in the EU regardless of location.
  • How, if found noncompliant, your organization could face penalties as high as 4% of your global revenue.
  • What practical steps to take to prepare for GDPR.

 

Speakers:

