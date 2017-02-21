Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,766 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 10,300 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,500 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,700 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Kickstart Your GDPR Planning: Part 1
Tuesday, February 28th
11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET
Join Lewis Barr, General Counsel and VP, Privacy, at Janrain and Eleanor Treharne-Jones, VP Consulting at TRUSTe for the first installment of our General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) webinar series. Lewis and Eleanor will discuss:
We encourage you to invite colleagues and business partners you believe will benefit from learning about GDPR. Forward to a Friend
To register, please click here:
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!