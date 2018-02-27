Leveraging HBA for Your Career and Company Performance
HBA Celebrates International Women’s Day: Leveraging HBA for Your Career and Company Performance
Date and time
Monday, 5 March
11:00AM – 12:00PM EST
Event contact
Liz Stueck
973-575-0606 ext. 710
Competencies
12. Continues to learn, grow and transform
3. Exhibits business and industry acumen
Join us on Monday, 5 March at 11:00 AM ET as we start the celebration of International Women’s Day early.
With the 2018 theme #PressForProgress, we’ve assembled a panel of HBA leaders to share practical examples of how they’ve leveraged their HBA experience — what they’ve learned and the relationships they’ve developed — to move the needle in their own careers and enhance their organization’s performance.
Following an introduction by HBA CEO Laurie Cooke, hear from HBA leaders Julie Kelly, Camille Garnett, Jessica Pfennig and Tanzania Vinson, and come away with ideas for making the most of your HBA leadership experience.
Agenda
11:00 – 11:05 AM Welcome and introduction – Laurie Cooke
11:05 – 11:45 AM Panel discussion – Julie Kelly (moderator), Camille Garnett, Jessica Pfennig and Tanzania Vinson
11:45 – 11:55 AM Q&A
11:55 – 12:00 PM Key takeaways and close
Registration information
Event is open to: HBA members and nonmembers
Online registration available until one hour before the live broadcast begins.
Special HBA Corporate Partner benefit
A free Site License is being made available for HBA Corporate Partner companies who may wish to use the live broadcast on 5 March (or recorded webinar thereafter) to kickoff or add to their own International Women’s Day activities. For more information and to request a free Site License, please email CorporatePartners@hbanet.org.
Cancellations/refunds
Is this webinar refundable? Yes
If yes, requests must be submitted in writing to events@hbanet.org one week prior to the broadcast date.
Featured speakers
Laurie Cooke
Chief executive officer
Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association
Camille Garnett
Oncology Specialty Representative
Merck & Co., Inc.
Julia Kelly
Consultant
TalentMatRx
Jessica Pfennig
Global digital governance director
AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP
Tanzania Vinson
Medical Science Liaison, Director
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Learning objectives
1. Identify specific knowledge, skills and behaviors that can be developed through HBA leadership roles
2. Describe how experiential leadership assignments provide an opportunity to form meaningful connections
3. Review practical examples to leverage these learnings and relationships to advance your career and benefit your organization
Registration information
The HBA will make reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with special needs have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs. Contact us if you require special accommodations for this event.
The HBA will make reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with special needs have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs. Contact us if you require special accommodations for this event.
Registration Name Price Level Regular
Regular Registration Member $0.00
Regular Registration Non-Member $35.00
By registering for this event, you acknowledge that you may be photographed, videotaped and/or audio-taped during the course of the meeting and hereby give permission for your image, voice, or survey comments to be used in education, training, promotion and/or trade and communications media by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association in any and all media throughout the world, without restriction as to frequency or duration of usage.
