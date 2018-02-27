HBA Celebrates International Women’s Day: Leveraging HBA for Your Career and Company Performance

Join us on Monday, 5 March at 11:00 AM ET as we start the celebration of International Women’s Day early.

With the 2018 theme #PressForProgress, we’ve assembled a panel of HBA leaders to share practical examples of how they’ve leveraged their HBA experience — what they’ve learned and the relationships they’ve developed — to move the needle in their own careers and enhance their organization’s performance.

Following an introduction by HBA CEO Laurie Cooke, hear from HBA leaders Julie Kelly, Camille Garnett, Jessica Pfennig and Tanzania Vinson, and come away with ideas for making the most of your HBA leadership experience.

Agenda

11:00 – 11:05 AM Welcome and introduction – Laurie Cooke

11:05 – 11:45 AM Panel discussion – Julie Kelly (moderator), Camille Garnett, Jessica Pfennig and Tanzania Vinson

11:45 – 11:55 AM Q&A

11:55 – 12:00 PM Key takeaways and close

Featured speakers

Laurie Cooke

Chief executive officer

Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

Camille Garnett

Oncology Specialty Representative

Merck & Co., Inc.

Julia Kelly

Consultant

TalentMatRx

Jessica Pfennig

Global digital governance director

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

Tanzania Vinson

Medical Science Liaison, Director

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Learning objectives

1. Identify specific knowledge, skills and behaviors that can be developed through HBA leadership roles

2. Describe how experiential leadership assignments provide an opportunity to form meaningful connections

3. Review practical examples to leverage these learnings and relationships to advance your career and benefit your organization

