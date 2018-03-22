LevLane Named Agency of Record For Medical Marijuana Leader Ilera Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA (March 22, 2018) – LevLane is pleased to announce it has been named agency of record for Ilera Healthcare, Pennsylvania’s premier medical cultivator, processor and dispenser. LevLane will partner with Ilera for development of brand strategy, creative and go-to-market campaign development, web and interactive services, public relations and packaging design.

“LevLane’s expertise in the life sciences industry coupled with knowledge of how healthcare professionals think and patients react, further matched with retail-focused marketing provides us a trusted partner as we further engage into Pennsylvania’s emerging medical marijuana industry,” said Greg Rochlin, CEO, Ilera Healthcare. “and offer Ilera Healthcare’s products at our own dispensary – including our initial Plymouth Meeting location – as well as our ability, through Pennsylvania’s state licensing program, to sell our marijuana-based medicines at other dispensaries across the state.”

Ilera Healthcare’s Plymouth Meeting dispensary, located at 420 Plymouth Meeting Road, will be open for product sales on April 20.

Prior to the opening, the company will a launch its “I CAN” campaign across a variety of communications channels including social media, developed by LevLane, to highlight the impact marijuana-based medicines can have on the lives of patients who qualify for one of the 17 conditions under Pennsylvania’s Department of Health mandate.

“Ilera Healthcare is focused on healthcare professional, patient, and caregiver education, as well as developing leading marijuana-based medicines to provide treatment alternatives for patients,” said Timmy Garde, LevLane’s Chief Innovation Leader, Life Sciences. “Ilera Healthcare’s launch campaign focuses on a personalized medicinal approach to care and the potential for Ilera Healthcare’s products and services to help patients reclaim moments in their lives – all while elevating and legitimizing the conversation surrounding medical marijuana.”

As an integrated marketing communications firm with a 30+ year record of success building brands and driving consumer action, LevLane provides brand strategy, advertising, public relations, media buying, social media, and direct and interactive services. From its offices in Center City Philadelphia’s historic Wanamaker Building, LevLane has inspired love for national and regional clients in healthcare, senior living, banking and professional services, life sciences, retail and franchise businesses, municipal and governmental agencies, and non-profits, among other categories.

About LevLane

Established in 1984, LevLane, Philadelphia, is an integrated marketing communications agency that provides brand strategy, advertising, public relations, media buying, social media, and direct and interactive services. Clients include Clemens Food Group, Hatfield Quality Meats, Drexel University, Provident Bank, The Provident Bank Foundation, Kennedy Health System, Rothman Institute, Buckner Retirement Services, several City of Philadelphia agencies, Messiah Lifeways, Agile Therapeutics, DASH Pharmaceuticals, Eagle Pharmaceutical, Bayada Home Health Care, and Center City District, among others.

LevLane is a 2017 and 2016 Medical Marketing & Media Top 100 Agency, one of Philadelphia Business Journal’s 50 on Fire in Philly, and a 2017 Gold and Silver ADDY award recipient.

LevLane also belongs to MAGNET (Marketing and Advertising Global Network), an affiliation of world-wide advertising agencies, offering clients global marketing services in Europe, Asia, Australia, China and India.

ILERA HEALTHCARE

Ilera Healthcare is Pennsylvania’s premier medical marijuana cultivator, processor and dispenser, offering patients registered in the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana program with products that provide the relief they want to lead healthier lives. Ilera Healthcare operates its primary dispensary in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, with plans to open two additional dispensary sites in Pennsylvania within the year. Through their state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and processing facility in Waterfall, Pennsylvania, Ilera Healthcare strives to drive medical advancements through its formulations and shape the future of medical marijuana-based therapies. For more information about Ilera Healthcare, visit http://www.ilerahealthcare.com.