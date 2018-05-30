PHILADELPHIA (May 30, 2018) – LevLane is pleased to announce it has been named an agency of record for the launch of a new wellness testing product from Genomind®, the personalized medicine platform that brings innovation to healthcare around the world. LevLane will partner with Genomind for the continued development of Mindful DNA™, a genetic test used to guide lifestyle, diet and/or nutritional supplement decisions to improve one’s overall health and wellbeing.

“LevLane’s experience in consumer-focused healthcare marketing, and their understanding of the intricacies of our industry, made them the right partner for the launch of Mindful DNA,” said Natalie Cummins, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. “We are delivering innovative products and we need a partner who is like-minded, nimble, and creative in their marketing approach.”

Mindful DNA provides personalized, actionable information to help consumers adjust their lifestyle, habits and activities in order to improve their quality of life. The test analyzes key genes in six key areas, or domains, of health: Cognition & Mental Acuity, Cardiometabolic, GI & Immune, Stress & Emotional Wellbeing, Inflammation, and Sleep. For each at-risk gene result, the test report specifies holistic steps patients can take in collaboration with their healthcare provider to achieve better health.

LevLane will partner with Genomind for development of Mindful DNA’s brand strategy, creative and go-to-market campaign including web and interactive services, content strategy and social media.

“Today’s healthcare consumers are taking a more active role in their care, quality of life, and wellness plans, and they are demanding a more personalized proactive approach,” said Timmy Garde, LevLane’s Chief Innovation Leader.

Genomind

Genomind is a unique personalized medicine platform that brings innovation to healthcare around the world. Genomind, comprised of pioneering scientists and thought leaders in brain health and genetics, delivers actionable insights to clinicians, healthcare partners and individuals in order to improve the quality of human life.

Mindful DNA

Mindful DNA is a genetic test founded on Genomind’s expertise in brain health and their belief in the importance of the mind-body connection. The test analyzes key genes to provide deep insight into overall health. Based on test results, Genomind offers a holistic, actionable plan to guide lifestyle, diet, and supplement choices to transform your wellness. Learn more at www.genomind.com.