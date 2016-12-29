CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Biogen BIIB ) finally set a price tag for its newly-approved spinal atrophy drug Spinraza , the first drug ever approved for the disease, and as expected, it’s in the high six figures.

Biogen announced this morning that the first year of treatment with the drug will be $750,000. Patients will receive six injections in the first year, which is about $125,000 per shot. After the first year, the price will drop to $375,000 per year, Xconomy reported. Patients will receive injections annually for the remainder of their lives, Xconomy said.

Orphan drugs are typically very expensive, but it seems that Spinraza will be on the upper tier in regards to pricing. Citing a 2015 report from EvaluatePharma, Xconomy said the average price for a rare disease treatment was “$111,820 per patient, per year between 2010 and 2014.”

Geoffrey Porges, an analyst with Leerink, indicated in a note that Biogen expects about 1,700 patients will begin treatment with Spinraza in 2017 and 2018, the Boston Business Journal reported. There are an estimated 9,000 to 25,000 SMA patients in the United States, according to the SMA Foundation. Spinraza was approved with a broad use label for SMA Types 1, 2, and 3.

Although the price is high, consumers do not typically pay the drug’s list price, especially once insurance companies begin to negotiate with the drugmakers. Biogen also said the company has established a program, SMA 360, to help patients facing “non-medical barriers” to treatment, such as financial problems or trouble with coverage, Xconomy reported