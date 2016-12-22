WALTHAM, Mass. – OvaScience OVAS ), a fertility-focused bitotech, will undergo a corporate restructuring that is resulting in the termination of 30 percent of its workforce and causing the resignation of the company’s chief executive and chief operations officers.

Following the announcement, shares of OvaScience stock plunged more than 28 percent in aftermarket trading, down from its closing price of $2.97 on Wednesday to $2.05. The decline in share price has plagued OvaScience for much of the past two years. Shares of OvaScience were at a five-year high of $50.18 in January 2015, but have steadily dropped over the past 24 months.

OvaScience has been struggling due to a lack of being able to sell its products in the United States, the Boston Business Journal reported this morning. There has also been a question as to how effective its fertility treatments are due to the “lack of large, definitive trials,” the Journal said.

The workforce reduction will impact about 30 employees, the Boston Business Journal reported, citing company headcount from an August report. In addition to the employees, CEO Harald Stock and COO Paul Chapman resigned their roles. Chapman joined the company in February. Michelle Dipp executive chair and co-founder of OvaScience, will oversee operations while the company conducts a comprehensive search for a new chief executive officer