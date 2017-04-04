Westchester County officials gave the approval for the Westchester Bioscience and Technology Center on Monday. The site is being developed by. The group will invest the $1.2 billion and build the center, which will be known as, on 60 acres of vacant land adjacent to, according to reports. The project is expected to take 10 to 15 years to fully develop.

Rob Astorino, county executive of Westchester County, said local officials hope when North 60 is completed that the area will become competition for the crowded biotech hubs of Cambridge, Mass., San Francisco or San Diego, WAMC reported.

Although Westchester County approved the plan, the development still has to be approved by the Town of Mount Pleasant. Astorino told WAMC that town officials have indicated they’re in favor of the project, but it could take some time to finalize.

When the site is fully developed, it will include 2,252,600 square feet of biotech and research space, as well as 400,000 square feet of medical offices, the Daily Voice in White Plains reported. The development will also include a 100,000-square-foot hotel with 100 rooms; 114,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, and a 34,000-square-foot Children’s Living Science Center, North 60 will consist of three parts – West Research Village, Central Village and East Research Village. The first phase of development will include 220,000 square feet of biotech/research space, 100,000 square feet of medical space