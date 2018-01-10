McCann Health Appoints Marcus Sigurdsson Global Chief Digital Officer

NEW YORK (January 10, 2018) — McCann Health, part of McCann Worldgroup, and winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top three creative award shows in 2017, today announced the appointment of Marcus Sigurdsson to the new position of Global Chief Digital Officer. With this move, McCann Health signals a heightened focus on enhancing its digital innovation and data & analytic capabilities, following a year of significant growth through the addition of new assignments and expanded relationships with existing clients such as GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, and Janssen among others.

As Regional Chief Digital Officer for McCann Health in Asia Pacific since 2016, Marcus worked closely with pharma, as well as telco and technology companies, to develop innovative new marketing models and platforms and successfully drove business growth, directly contributing to some of McCann Health’s largest digital wins across the region.

McCann Health Global CEO, John Cahill, said, “More and more, pharma, and consumer healthcare clients are realizing that marketing solutions must seamlessly integrate digital innovation and data & analytics to be successful in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape. In his new position, Marcus will lead the expansion of McCann Health’s world-class digital offering across our global network and play a pivotal role in further enhancing our existing digital capabilities for clients.”

Marcus will also work closely with Sean MacDonald, Global Chief Digital Officer, McCann Worldgroup as a key member of the MWG Global Digital Leadership Community.

McCann Worldgroup Global Chief Digital Officer, Sean MacDonald, said, “Marcus is a proven leader who knows how to activate our highly collaborative global network, instituting our shared approach to strategy development, social marketing, innovation, and insights, analytics and performance. Marcus will continue to leverage deep insights to help brands play a meaningful role in people’s lives, integrating digital into everything we do.”

Originally working client-side in business intelligence and consumer trends at Ericsson China and Gartner Asia Pacific, Marcus moved into advertising in 2005 to focus more deeply on digital strategy and innovation. He joined McCann Erickson Hong Kong in 2008 as Digital Engagement Strategy Director for Cathay Pacific and moved to McCann Health in 2011 as Lead Digital Catalyst for Asia Pacific. In 2014, he was promoted to Director, Strategic Innovation Group, McCann Health Asia Pacific and two years later was promoted to Regional Chief Digital Officer for McCann Health Asia Pacific.

With experience in consumer and healthcare advertising, Marcus has won numerous international and regional awards for mobile and innovation and worked with high-profile clients including Pfizer, Novartis, Nestlé, Cathay Pacific, Cirque Du Soleil, Reebok, and Guinness. He is also a frequent speaker at industry forums and conferences across Europe and Asia and has been interviewed by media outlets including CNN, CNBC, BusinessWeek and Contagious magazine. In addition to communicating digitally, he is fluent in Swedish, English as well as conversational in Spanish and Mandarin.

