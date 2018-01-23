MCCANN HEALTH APPOINTS LINDA SZYPER GLOBAL CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

NEW YORK (January 23, 2018) — McCann Health, part of McCann Worldgroup, and winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top three creative award shows in 2017, today announced the appointment of Linda Szyper to the new position of Global Chief Operating Officer. This appointment follows a year of dynamic growth through the addition of new assignments and expanded relationships with existing clients such as GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Gilead and Janssen among others.

In this role, Linda will work closely with John Cahill, McCann Health Global CEO, and the global leadership team to optimize the operations of the company’s global network to accommodate the rapid growth objectives of the organization.

“Linda brings with her a wealth of experience in driving both efficiency and effectiveness across diverse healthcare groups,” said Cahill. “These skills and her incredible experience in global healthcare communications will complement and enhance the McCann Health global leadership team and deliver real benefit to our growing roster of clients.”

“I’m excited to be joining McCann Health, one of the fastest-growing businesses in the industry, at a such a significant time in their history,” said Szyper. “I look forward to maximizing the operating efficiencies across the global network on behalf of clients and to help take the company to even greater heights. “

Linda has more than 30 years’ experience in healthcare marketing, communications and product commercialization and has held a number of senior-level roles in major pharmaceutical and communication companies.

Most recently, Linda was the Chief Commercial Officer and President of US Operations for Circassia Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases. Prior to Circassia, Ms. Szyper held the role of Chief Development Officer at Publicis Healthcare Group, where she was responsible for the development and advancement of the various healthcare communication businesses worldwide.

Prior to this, as President of the Publicis Medical Education Group, Linda led a number of agencies in providing a broad range of strategic product commercialization support to many of the top pharmaceutical organizations. Previously, she held senior leadership roles in marketing and commercial development in the pharmaceutical industry, including Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Serono’s Reproductive and Women’s Health business in the US, and Senior Director, Global Commercialization for Searle’s Cardiovascular Portfolio.

She holds a Masters of Business Administration Degree from Kellstadt Graduate School of Business (DePaul University) and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, two-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health, and winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top three creative award shows in 2017, is one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare communications companies. McCann Health, consisting of a global creative agency network, a global medical communications network and a global consulting group, specializes in a wide array of professional, consulting and consumer health and wellness practices. McCann Health is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

# # #

CONTACT:

Deborah Zdobinski

m + 1 917 689 8323

deborah.zdobinski@mccann.com