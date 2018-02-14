NEW YORK (February 14, 2018) — McCann Health, part of McCann Worldgroup, and winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top three creative award shows in 2017, today announced the appointment of Daniel Carucci, MD, MSc, PhD, to the new position of Global Medical Director. He will be based in New York and New Jersey, working across the entire global McCann Health network.

With this strategic move, McCann Health signals an increased focus on the importance of bringing world-class, evidence-based science and the highest possible standards of authenticity in scientific exchange to pharma and healthcare clients, the medical community, and scientists in government organizations and institutions.

“We’re very excited that Dan, a multi-disciplined MD and renowned medical communications expert, is joining the McCann Health team,” said John Cahill, Global CEO, McCann Health. “His in-depth understanding of the scientific method and practical rationale will enable McCann Health to more effectively close the critical evidence-to-practice gap and give greater purpose to science across a broader array of stakeholders that are important to the success of a healthcare brand.”

“I am so pleased to have the opportunity to work with the talented scientific, strategic and creative teams across the McCann Health global network,” said Dr. Carucci. “With the ever-changing world of medicine bringing new and more complex approaches to health and wellness every day, we must be armed with specialized expertise to capitalize on these advances for our clients in order to create more effective health outcomes for all.”

Dr. Carucci is a Physician/Scientist with over 25 years of experience in large-scale innovation programs, vaccine development, organizational leadership, and global public health. Over the past seven years, he partnered with McCann Health as a consultant to establish a foothold in global public health supporting the UN Secretary General’s Every Woman, Every Child Initiative and to bring more effective commercial communications approaches to public health. He is a co-creator of The Immunity Charm™, one of the most creatively awarded public health campaigns in history.

As a research physician with the U.S. Navy, he led cutting edge programs in genomics and proteomics, and next-generation vaccine development against malaria. After retiring from the Navy at the rank of Captain, he was the first Director, Grand Challenges in Global Health Initiative, a $200 million investment portfolio at the Foundation of National Institutes of Health funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and later served as Vice President for Global Health at the United Nations Foundation, and produced the award-winning documentary film “A New Picture of Health”. He has worked in conflict zones such as Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo; and has deep experience across the developing world including remote areas of Central America, Asia, and Africa.

Dr. Carucci received his Medical Degree from the University of Virginia, School of Medicine; and a Master of Science in Clinical Tropical Medicine and a Doctor of Philosophy from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. He has published over 80 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters in highly respected journals, including Nature, Science, Nature Genetics, and others. His U.S. Navy awards include the Legion of Merit with gold star (in lieu of a second award), Meritorious Service Medal with gold star (in lieu of a second award), Navy Commendation Medal, and Navy Achievement Medal. He is the recipient of the American Medical Association Nathan Davis Award for Outstanding Government Service, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Award for Excellence in Military Medicine, and U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon of the Year.

