NEW YORK (March 8, 2018) — McCann Health, winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top three creative award shows in 2017, today announced the promotion of Briana Ferrigno, to President, McCann Global Health.

McCann Global Health (MGH) is a specialist agency of McCann Health dedicated to harnessing the power of commercial marketing and creative communications expertise to drive demand for healthier ways of living around the world. Client partners include UNICEF, AB InBev Foundation, the United Nations Foundation among others.

“I’m delighted to promote Briana to the position of President of McCann Global Health,” said John Cahill, Global CEO, McCann Health. “As a founding member of MGH, her leadership has been central to the team’s growth over the last five years. Briana is an innovative communicator who understands the power of an idea and the impact it can have in the public health sector. Importantly, she is a trusted partner to our global health clients.”

“I’m excited to take on the leadership of McCann Global Health at this critical time and partner with our clients to find innovative solutions to their public health and development challenges,” said Ms. Ferrigno. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to drive the growth and diversification of McCann Global Health’s award-winning public health portfolio even further.”

Ferrigno, who held the position of Vice President and Group Director of McCann Global Health since 2013, brings over a decade of experience at agencies and global non-profits, including the International Center for Aids Care and Treatment. She also brings a powerful voice as a leader in the fight for gender equality, a reputation she earned as Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Changemaker Chats, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of female leaders. Started in 2014, today Changemaker Chats is a rapidly growing, volunteer-based operation in 10 cities and with an engaged network of over 5,000 women working to advance meaningful change at the United Nations, Bloomberg, LinkedIn, Goldman Sachs, Facebook, Sullivan & Cromwell, MTV Networks, and other world-class institutions.

Ferrigno holds a Master of Public Health from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, a Master of Science in Strategic Communications from Columbia University, and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from The George Washington University.

About McCann Global Health

McCann Global Health (MGH) is a specialist agency of McCann Health dedicated to harnessing the power of commercial marketing and creative communications expertise to drive demand for healthier ways of living around the world. Partnering with leading health organizations, NGOs, and governments, MGH works with the global health community using its unique expertise to tackle some of the world’s most pressing health challenges including HIV/AIDS, maternal & children’s health, non-communicable diseases, immunizations, and alcohol harm reduction.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, two-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health, and winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top three creative award shows in 2017, is one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare communications companies. McCann Health, consisting of a global creative agency network, a global medical communications network and a global consulting group, specializes in a wide array of professional, consulting and consumer health and wellness practices. McCann Health is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

# # #

CONTACT:

Deborah Zdobinski

m + 1 917 689 8323

deborah.zdobinski@mccann.com