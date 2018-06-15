NEW YORK (June 15, 2018) — McCann Health, one of the world’s most creatively awarded healthcare communications networks and part of McCann Worldgroup, today announced the promotion of Connie Lo to President, McCann Health Greater China effective immediately.

Ms. Lo, who will be based in Shanghai, will be responsible for driving growth and cross-platform integration across McCann Health offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

John Cahill, Global CEO for McCann Health said, “I’m delighted to promote Connie to President of McCann Health in Greater China. I’m confident that under her leadership, we’ll successfully expand our offering to meet the developing needs of clients in this very important market — from innovative digital and social programs, right through to highly effective data and analytics.”

“I am very passionate about taking on this new position in the booming China market,” said Ms. Lo. “With the government fast-tracking approval for life-saving pharmaceutical drugs, Shenzhen becoming the new life science hub, and consumers’ interest in health & wellness trends growing exponentially, there are so many exciting new opportunities in the Greater China market.”

Ms. Lo, who previously served as Managing Director for McCann Health in Pearl River Delta and Shanghai, has been a member of the McCann Health team for over 20 years. She left the Agency for a brief period to start and successfully run her own healthcare consultancy in Hong Kong. Her clients include such leading global healthcare marketers as Merck Sharp & Dohme, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Galderma, Amway, among others.

When she was heading up McCann Health in Pearl River Delta, the Hong Kong and Shanghai offices brought home the first Gold Lion for Greater China and the Hong Kong office was named 2nd runner up Global Health Agency of the year at Cannes Lions Health. It was also awarded the Gold Specialist Agency of the Year by Marketing Magazine Asia.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, two-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health, and winner of an unprecedented total of three Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top three creative award shows in 2017, is one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare communications companies. McCann Health, consisting of a global creative agency network, a global medical communications network and a global consulting group, specializes in a wide array of professional, consulting and consumer health and wellness practices. McCann Health is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

# # #

CONTACT:

Deborah Zdobinski

m + 1 917 689 8323

deborah.zdobinski@mccann.com