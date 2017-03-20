PRESS RELEASE

Contact:

Daniel Becker

Owner, Brand Director

Outcomes LLC

Tel: 973-507-6701

daniel.becker@medadnews.com

Med Ad News Announces Finalists for the 2017 Manny Awards and Names Dana Maiman, CEO/President of FCB Health, as Industry Person of the Year

LIVINGSTON N.J., March 20, 2017 – Med Ad News, the leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication, announces the nominees for the 28th Annual Manny Awards, celebrating the best in pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising, and announces Dana Maiman as the Industry Person of the Year. The Manny Awards annual gala event celebrates creative excellence in healthcare advertising and communications. More than 600 industry peers are expected to join Med Ad News in honoring winners across 20 total award categories, including the year’s Most Creative Agency, Most Admired Agency, Best Launch Campaign, Agency of the Year I, II and III, and more. The Manny Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

The Med Ad News “MedAdvocate” jury met March 16 for a roundtable discussion of finalist campaigns previously determined via online voting, and included selections from over 100 eligible voters across healthcare communication agencies. In order to take a deeper dive into the finalist campaigns, a panel of experts dubbed “MedAdvocates” were each assigned specific campaigns and tasked to initiate meaningful dialog amongst the jurors. MedAdvocates were selected based on their creative expertise and widely recognized performance within the industry. Ultimately, the team scored each finalist campaign using a point system that, combined with the popular vote conducted online, arrived at the eventual winners to be crowned on April 20, 2017.

Med Ad News is thrilled to recognize as its 2017 Person of the Year, Dana Maiman, CEO/President of FCB Health. Dana Maiman brings the intellectual prowess and strategic rigor of a legal education to her position as the CEO and president of FCB Health’s family of companies worldwide.

Also a member of FCB’s Global Executive Team, Maiman has combined her strategic orientation with a single-minded commitment to client service, resulting in the healthcare agency’s impressive growth under her leadership. In recent years she has focused on expanding the agency’s global footprint with acquisitions of agencies such as Hudson Global in the U.S. and Halesway in the U.K., and alliances with networks such as Argon – a coalition of 22 healthcare agencies spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America.

Her 20 years of client service and healthcare marketing experience mean Maiman has worked on virtually every therapeutic category from antibacterials, women’s healthcare and cardiovascular to diabetes, oncology and HIV in a multi-channel fashion, integrating professional, consumer, patient, payer and digital. She has been involved with numerous U.S. and global launches including Vioxx, Cialis, Yervoy, Gilenya, Januvia, Singulair AR, Fosamax Once-Weekly and Nuvigil, among others. Her client list includes pharmaceutical companies big and small, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, GSK, Pfizer, Gilead, Roche, Amgen and Novartis. A graduate of Brandeis University and St. John’s Law School, as well as a member of the New York State Bar, Maiman has worked within the FCB network since 1999. Before joining the agency, she served as director of client services for both Grey and Harrison & Star/Omnicom in New York.

Additional Manny Awards honor the agency community for their exceptional forward thinking and philanthropic efforts. The Vision Award recognizes exceptional ideas and initiatives that have the power to transform the way that healthcare communications agencies do business. The Heart Award was created by the Med Ad News editorial staff to recognize agencies’ social responsibility and commitment to philanthropic and social causes, and includes a cash donation to those altruistic efforts. A separate press release will be issued in regards to the 2017 Heart Award.

Voted by industry peers and the expert panel of MedAdvocates, along with the editors of Med Ad News, the 2017 Manny Awards nominees include:

Agency of the Year – Category I

Area 23

CDM

Juice Pharma Worldwide

Agency of the Year – Category II

Fingerpaint

Heartbeat

McCann Echo

Agency of the Year – Category III

Calcium

HCB

Navicor

Vision Award

Intouch Solutions / Pixacore

Outcome Health

TBWA\WorldHealth

Most Admired Agency

AbelsonTaylor

Area 23

GSW

Best Launch Campaign

DDB Health – Zurampic

GSW – Trulicity “It Clicks”

Juice Pharma – Spiriva Respimat

Most Creative Agency

AbelsonTaylor

Area 23

CDM New York

Best Consumer Campaign

Area 23 – diaTribe

McCann Echo – Toddler Tips Sleep Awareness Campaign

precisioneffect – Cologuard, Get.Go.Gone

Best Interactive Patient Campaign

GSW – Atrovent HFA “Meet the Puffagins”

Havas SF – MS Voice Program

McCann Healthcare – Nasty or Nice

Best Interactive Physician Campaign

Area 23 – Time Hides Alz

Dudnyk – Sivextro “6”

Heartbeat – The Naked Truth Campaign

Best Managed Markets Campaign

Entrée Health New York – Victoza

GSW – Trulicity

McCann Managed Markets – Heart Connections

Best Medical Device Campaign

Area 23 – The Breakthrough Cancer Pain Movement (Lazanda)

Elevate – Evzio Seconds Count

FCB Health – Lucentis

Best Nonbranded Campaign

Area 23 – The Drama in RA

CDM Princeton – Protect Little Lungs

FCB Health – Her Endometriosis Reality

Best Philanthropic Campaign

AbelsonTaylor – Power of One

GSW – CureSMA “One Gene Away”

McCann Torre Lazur – Flick You

Best Point-of-Care Campaign

Centron – Ipsen “Someday When I Am Bigger” Storybook

ghg – It’s Best To Test

Sentrix – Conversations in Motion

Best Professional Campaign

Area 23 – The Tables Have Turned (Lartruvo)

Heartbeat – The Naked Truth Campaign

Palio – Grunenthal “Protect the Pill” Campaign (Intac)

Best Self-Promotional Campaign

GSW – Creativity Works

McCann Healthcare – #GoodPress

TBWA\WorldHealth – Future of Vision

The awards ceremony will conclude with a reveal of our “Indelible Ink” creative category winner of the tattoo design challenge, celebrating healthcare marketing and the Manny Awards.

Med Ad News congratulates Industry Person of the Year Dana Maiman and all award nominees.

The 2017 Manny Awards celebration on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City will begin with a cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m., followed by a sit-down dinner at 7:30 p.m., and will conclude with a post-awards cocktail hour. The awards ceremony will commence at 8:30 p.m. The event is black tie.

2017 event sponsors include Platinum sponsors: Calcium, Fingerpaint and Intouch Solutions; and Gold sponsors: Centron, Concentric Health Experience, Dudnyk, Juice Pharma and TBWA\WorldHealth.

For reservations, visit www.mannyawards.com or contact Daniel Becker at Daniel.becker@medadnews.com.

For sponsorship opportunities or Press inquiries, contact:

Daniel Becker at (973) 507-6701 or Daniel.Becker@medadnews.com

About the Manny Awards

For more than 25 years, the Med Ad News Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to celebrate creative excellence in pharmaceutical and medical device advertising and to acknowledge those making significant contributions to healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 600 industry peers are anticipated to join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

About Med Ad News

The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers – comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers – receive Med Ad News. Med Ad News is a publication of Outcomes LLC. For more info, visit http://www.medadnews.com

About Outcomes LLC

A marketing and media company built to quench the evolving consumption habits of B to B audiences, Outcomes supports the healthcare communications industry via industry leading brands Med Ad News, PharmaLive, leading events including the Manny Awards and content marketing services. For more info, visit www.outcomes-marketing.com.

##