Medical Devices > Medtronic recalls devices used to manage fluid build-up in the brain
Medtronic recalls devices used to manage fluid build-up in the brain

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, April 6th, 2017

 

Medtronic Plc said on Thursday it was recalling devices used to manage build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain due to increased complaints.

Medtronic’s StrataMR adjustable valves and shunts are used in the management of hydrocephalus or ‘water on the brain’.

Cerebrospinal fluid acts as a cushion or buffer for the brain’s cortex, providing basic mechanical and immunological protection to the brain inside the skull.

The company said it was conducting the voluntary recall due to an issue that can occur after implantation, potentially leading to under-drainage of cerebrospinal fluid.

The medical device maker said the affected StrataMR valves and shunts were manufactured from Oct. 27, 2015 to Nov. 11, 2016.

 

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-medtronic-recall-idUSKBN1782VZ

