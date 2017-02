In early 2015, before the Journal’s initial expose, John P. A. Ioannidis , a professor of medicine, health research and policy and statistics at, the alma mater of Theranos founder, penned a column in thequestioning the company’s lack of peer-reviewed material. Theranos and Holmes were darlings of Silicon Valley investors. Holmes and her associates were able to raise funds and push the company to a value once estimated at $9 billion all without ever publishing information on the company’s blood-testing technology in any scientific publication. In his 2015 column, Ioannidis questioned the value of research continuously conducted in “stealth mode.” In his column, Ioannidis points out that although the company was getting glowing reviews in the media for its goals of disrupting the diagnostics industry, cutting costs and putting more power into the hands of patients, there was never any mention of “… how exactly the technology behind its blood test works.” While Holmes often talked about how the company’s technology could provide early diagnosis of a disease, Ioannidis said there was never any discussion of false positives, over diagnosis nor the potential for escalation of “latrogenic disease secondary to … overly zealous diagnostic and screening efforts.” That was a problem for the Stanford professor.

“Products, services and profit appear to be more important than scientific publications,” Ioannidis said.

He said at a time of increasing recognition of the importance of transparency of in laboratory and clinical research, relying on stealth as opposed to peer-review, even for profit-driven companies, seems “paradoxical.” He said stealth research creates “total ambiguity about what evidence can be trusted in a mix of possibly brilliant ideas, aggressive corporate announcement and mass media hype.