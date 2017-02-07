Ad Header

Merck KGaA Spinout Prexton Nabs $31 Million to Fund Phase II Parkinson’s Trials

Written by: | support@biospace.com | Dated: Tuesday, February 7th, 2017

 
“So the idea,” Boorsma told Carroll in an email, “is to treat different stages of PD and open regulatory files in Europe (EMA) and U.S. (FDA).”

“We have developed a strong package of primate and Phase I clinical data with Foliglurax,” Conquet said in a statement. “We are now keen to begin our Phase II efficacy trials and continue the development of Foliglurax as a potential new therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease.”

Less than a year ago, Prexton raised about $10.8 million in a Series A round. Prexton, along with Merck Serono, developed the metabotropic glutamate receptor 4 (mGluR4) positive allosteric modulator (PAM) under license agreements with Domain Therapeutics. That agreement was inked in 2013, and Domain gave Prexton optimized compounds as part of the $166 million option agreement.

“As part of the funding round, we are helping Prexton set up operations in The Netherlands and supporting the company in starting trials,” said Marco Boorsman, in a statement. “We have been very impressed with the science behind Foliglurax and the alternative route being explored by Prexton to treat this difficult disease. Early data is encouraging and we believe Prexton’s approach could make a significant difference in developing new treatment options for patients.”

On March 7, 2016, Prexton announced the launch of its Phase I clinical trial of its mGluR4 molecule. The company stated that its “innovative approach in the treatment of Parkinson’s is unique as it stimulates a compensatory neuronal system that is not impacted by the disease. Competitors in this area mostly target the dompaminergic system, which does not address all symptoms and is accompanied by a number of adverse effects. Prexton’s compound activates a specific target of the glutamatergic system, with the goal of providing a robust therapeutic effect without the occurrence of adverse events.”

 

 

Source: BioSpace

http://www.biospace.com/News/merck-kgaa-spinout-prexton-nabs-31-million-to-fund/445994/source=TopBreaking?intcid=homepage-seekernewssection-tabtopbreakingnews

