Geneva, Switzerland and Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Prexton Therapeutics announced today that it had closed a $31 million Series B financing round. It was co-led byand. Current investorsandparticipated.

In addition, Marco Boorsma, from Forbion, and Alan O’Connell, of Seroba, will join the company’s board of directors.

Prexton was spun out in 2012 from Merck KgaA (MKGAF.PK) by Francois Conquet and Merck Ventures. Or as John Carroll, writing for Endpoints News says, “Nearly five years ago, Prexton Therapeutics was the first new biotech to be spun out of the wreckage left behind after Merck KGaA decided to shutter its big Serono operations in Geneva and retrench back in Darmstadt.”

The company’s chief executive officer, Francois Conquet, has focused his career on glutamate receptors in central nervous system (CNS) diseases. In 2002, he founded Addex Therapeutics (ADXN.SW?ltr=1). He left three years later, but Addex is currently planning a Phase III trial of its mGluR5 drug for Parkinson’s disease. The work with Prexton focuses on mGluR4, what Carroll describes as “an alternative approach to using dopamine to control the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s.”

Prexton plans to use the $31 million to advance two Phase II studies of Foliglurax (formerly PXT002331) in Parkinson’s disease. Both trials will begin this year in Europe and the U.S.

According to a discussion between Boorsma and Carroll, the first clinical trial will be held in Europe. Its primary endpoints will be Parkinson’s symptoms. The second clinical trial will be in the U.S. The primary endpoint for that trial will be levodopa-induced dyskinesia