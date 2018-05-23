Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Oncology > Lung Cancer > Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer > Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) > Keytruda succeeds in late-stage lung cancer study
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Keytruda succeeds in late-stage lung cancer study

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018

 

Merck’s Keytruda succeeds in late-stage lung cancer study

 

(Reuters) – Merck & Co on Wednesday said its cancer drug Keytruda helped extend survival and prevented disease progression when tested in a late-stage study in combination with chemotherapy for a type of lung cancer.

Keytruda is being studied as a as a first-line treatment for metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer patients. The combination therapy met its main trial goals when compared to patients who were on chemotherapy alone.

Keytruda is the only immunotherapy approved in the United States to treat lung cancer patients who have not received prior treatment.

Merck has been expanding its position into the lung cancer market through Keytruda. Also jockeying for a piece of the lucrative market are drugmakers such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche and AstraZeneca that are advancing their rival immunotherapies.

Merck said the new data will be shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of its push to expand the drug’s label.

The data would be presented at an upcoming medical conference, the company said.

 

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-merck-co-study/mercks-keytruda-succeeds-in-late-stage-lung-cancer-study-idUSKCN1IO1L4

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

April 2018 Focus: Agency Profiles, Manny Awards and Annual Review

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation