Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Oncology > Tumors > Advanced Tumors > Mersana’s cancer drug trial put on hold by FDA; shares halted
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Mersana’s cancer drug trial put on hold by FDA; shares halted

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, July 19th, 2018

 

(Reuters) – Mersana Therapeutics said on Thursday an early stage trial testing its lead cancer drug has been put on partial hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a patient’s death was possibly linked to the treatment.

No new patients will be enrolled in the study, but the current participants will continue to receive the drug, XMT-1522, Mersana said.

The experimental treatment is being tested in patients whose advanced tumors express a protein called HER2, including those with cancers of the breast, lung and stomach.

The partial clinical hold does not affect early stage trials of Mersana’s other cancer drug, XMT-1536, which are currently underway, the company said.

Mersana’s shares were halted in premarket trade.

 

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mersana-study/mersanas-cancer-drug-trial-put-on-hold-by-fda-shares-halted-idUSKBN1K91PF

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

June 2018 Focus: Biotech, Payer Access, DTC and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation