An exciting and new chapter for Guidemark Health and its clients

Parsippany, NJ, March 5, 2018—Guidemark Health (www.guidemarkhealth.com), a premier health care communications agency, is excited to announce the appointment of

Michael Parisi as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Parisi, a 27-year health care communications veteran, is a proven industry leader with an impressive track record of success. In his new role, Mr. Parisi will be responsible for all Guidemark Health offices

and lead the agency’s Advertising/Marketing/Communications, Medical Communications, and Learning businesses.

Prior to joining Guidemark Health, Mr. Parisi was a Managing Partner at Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide. Mr. Parisi joined the organization in 2000 and steadily earned increasing leadership roles and responsibility, with a strong focus on expanding

the agency’s service offerings and global client base.

Mr. Parisi has always drawn inspiration from his involvement in patient communities and

health-related charities. He sits on several nonprofit boards and currently serves as

Board President for CancerCare ® , a leading national organization that provides free

professional support for anyone facing a cancer diagnosis.

Staying ahead of the curve

“The speed and magnitude of change across the health care sector continue to grow

and intensify, making it an exciting time to take on this new role,” said Mr. Parisi. “To

meet clients’ ever-changing needs, agency partners need to be both nimble and well

prepared to help develop solutions that truly impact our clients’ brands and businesses.”

According to Jeffrey Goodrich, representing the Guidemark Health Board of Directors to

whom Mr. Parisi will report directly, “With broad and deep subject matter expertise, a

client-driven focus, and a personal passion for health and wellness, Michael is the

perfect fit for Guidemark Health.”

“What really thrills me about this fantastic opportunity at Guidemark Health is the

people,” said Mr. Parisi. “The amazing entrepreneurial spirit and intense focus on clients

and their businesses excite me about what the future holds for us and our ability to

deliver the highest level of service for our clients.”

About Guidemark Health

Guidemark Health is a health care communications agency dedicated to a central and

singular idea: deliver provocative brand solutions through robust and relevant expertise.

Guidemark Health offers clients full-service Advertising/Marketing/Communications,

Medical Communications, and Learning within the same agency. This enables clients to

access specialized and consistent expertise that meaningfully moves the needle.

Whether the challenge is disrupting a disease, an established paradigm, or an entire

market, Guidemark Health does so with energy, passion, and the insight, forethought,

and stability that come from experience.

Guidemark Health is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, with offices in

Princeton, New Jersey, and Stamford, Connecticut. To learn more about Guidemark

Health, please visit guidemarkhealth.com or contact Michael Parisi, CEO, at 201-740-

6100.

Media Contact: Jackie Singley, JSingley@guidemarkhealth.com