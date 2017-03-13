Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Health Insurance > Millions to lose health insurance under Republican plan: congressional report
Print Friendly

Millions to lose health insurance under Republican plan: congressional report

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, March 13th, 2017

 

Millions of Americans would lose their health insurance under the Republican healthcare plan backed by President Donald Trump, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Monday in an eagerly awaited report.

The report by the Congressional Budget Office forecast that 14 million more people would be uninsured in 2018 and 24 million more in 2026 if the plan being considered in the House of Representatives were adopted.

 

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham)

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-obamacare-cost-idUSKBN16K2KF

Ad Right Top

Top Articles

Top Articles

Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Most Comented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

February 2017 Focus: Top 10 Pipelines, Agenda 2017 and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2015 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Password Reset
Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.

Main Navigation