The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Millions of Americans would lose their health insurance under the Republican healthcare plan backed by President Donald Trump, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Monday in an eagerly awaited report.
The report by the Congressional Budget Office forecast that 14 million more people would be uninsured in 2018 and 24 million more in 2026 if the plan being considered in the House of Representatives were adopted.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham)
Reuters source:
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-obamacare-cost-idUSKBN16K2KF
