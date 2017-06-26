Management of heart failure can be overwhelming for patients and their caregivers. To help address this, a new study has been launched assessing patient-facing mobile health technologies to improve adherence to medication and to self-care routines such as physical activity and following fluid and sodium restrictions. Known as the Care Optimization through Patient and Hospital Engagement Clinical Trial for Heart Failure (CONNECT HF), this quality improvement study is enrolling high-risk, hospitalized patients with acute heart failure and reduced ejection fraction.

The trial is evaluating two heart failure quality improvement initiatives, one that targets health systems and one that engages patients through mobile health applications. This large-scale, pragmatic trial – involving a total of 8,000 patients at 160 hospitals—is the largest heart failure quality improvement trial to date in terms of the number of hospitals involved. Participants will be part of the trial for one year, which will include four follow-up calls with the trial team.

CONNECT-HF is being run by Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), a division of Duke University, with funding from an independent investigator grant to Duke from Novartis (NVS).

While designing the trial, the CONNECT HF team collaborated closely with a group of patient advisers, called the Cardi-Yacks. These are people living with heart failure, who offered their real-life experiences to help researchers design a trial that would be useful for patients and easy to participate in.