Mobile Technology in Heart Failure Clinical Trials: Connecting with Patients Where They Live and Work
Heart failure remains a major public health issue, contributing to one in nine deaths, affecting 5.7 million adults in the United States, and generating costs of some $30.7 billion per year, taking into account health care services, medicines, and missed days of work , according to the Centers for Disease Control In heart failure clinical trials, several new therapies have been found to reduce mortality and hospitalizations, and increase quality of life. Yet, medication uptake has been poor, especially for newer therapies.
The trial is evaluating two heart failure quality improvement initiatives, one that targets health systems and one that engages patients through mobile health applications. This large-scale, pragmatic trial – involving a total of 8,000 patients at 160 hospitals—is the largest heart failure quality improvement trial to date in terms of the number of hospitals involved. Participants will be part of the trial for one year, which will include four follow-up calls with the trial team.
CONNECT-HF is being run by Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), a division of Duke University, with funding from an independent investigator grant to Duke from Novartis (NVS).
While designing the trial, the CONNECT HF team collaborated closely with a group of patient advisers, called the Cardi-Yacks. These are people living with heart failure, who offered their real-life experiences to help researchers design a trial that would be useful for patients and easy to participate in.
HealthStar focuses on rewards and disincentives—involving access or lack of access to games or apps—as people try to make behavior changes appropriate for heart failure. Fabulous is based on the concept of forming habits and rituals to create a healthy journey, including adhering to medications and to dietary and activity recommendations for heart failure.
Implementation of CONNECT HF is on schedule, with the first clinical site starting enrollment in April, and more sites are expected to start up over the coming months. Levels of enthusiasm are high both among patients and investigators.
