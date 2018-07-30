Lenci and Sudovar Completely Restructure and Transform the Full-Service Healthcare Agency

FCB Health Network Chief Executive Officer and President Dana Maiman today announced that Denise Lenci and Susan Sudovar have been named Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Managing Directors of Mosaic Group, the network’s full-service payer and market access healthcare agency.

Under Lenci and Sudovar’s stewardship, Mosaic has completely restructured, with the company incorporating data visualization at the forefront as a core discipline. Additionally, Mosaic has embraced the fundamental principles of customer engagement to enhance the complete ecosystem of managed care communications, including targeted nonpersonal communications.

“Susan and Denise have had a tremendous amount of success in a very short time,” said Maiman. “This is a very exciting time for Mosaic and our entire FCB Health family.”

Lenci and Sudovar have also strengthened the agency’s strategic team, adding HEOR specialists, hospital systems experts and decision makers from health plans to their unparalleled roster.

“Sue and Denise have done an outstanding job of modernizing Mosaic’s offering to mirror changes in the overall marketplace,” said Tammy Fischer, managing director of specialized agencies for the FCB Health Network. “Payer communications are no longer the account manager ‘slide decks’ of yesterday. Sue and Denise have focused on leveraging analytics and content strategy to tell a story to the diverse customer base that we deal with in the payer access channel of today.”

“This is an exciting time in managed care marketing,” added Lenci. “New FDA guidance has opened the door for more robust data-driven communications between healthcare companies and payers, and other managed care stakeholders. We are building a dynamic suite of strategic and creative resources to help our clients succeed in this new era.”

Previously serving as senior vice president and creative director, Lenci leads the Mosaic Group creative team and oversees creative strategy across all clients and brands. She is focused on bringing strategy to life via innovative communications initiatives across all customer segments and audiences.

“Market access is foundational to the success of our clients’ brands. Healthcare transformation has brought even more complexity to the challenge – broadening the definition of access and changing our key stakeholders and what they need to hear,” said Sudovar. “At Mosaic, we are keeping pace with that change and the new challenges it presents for our clients by crafting innovative and impactful solutions that not only move the market, but also improve patient access to life-changing products. That is incredibly rewarding.”

Sudovar, formerly Senior Vice President of Account Services, leads the Mosaic Group account teams and all strategic and tactical initiatives to achieve client access and reimbursement goals. She has led development and implementation of award-winning programs for ACOs, health systems and other sites of care.

About Mosaic Group

Mosaic Group, formed in 2006, is the FCB Health Network’s full-service healthcare communications agency that specializes in helping brands achieve market access and reimbursement objectives. It uses proprietary research and analytics to identify and communicate the unique value of each brand to payers, formulary committees, and other managed care decision makers. Mosaic Group engages payer and access stakeholders with a brand at every stage of its life cycle, from preapproval through loss of exclusivity.

Mosaic Group brings clients added value through rigorous quality control processes, expert project and financial management, and broad regulatory committee experience. From initial creative ideation to tactical execution, you can expect compelling, results-driven communication tools and resources that will facilitate access and utilization for your brand.

About the FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 1,700 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, Neon, FCBCure, FCB Health, FCB Health Toronto, FCB Halesway, ICC, ProHealth, Hudson Global, Trio, Mosaic Group, FCBVIO, BX – the Branding Experience Group and Studio Rx. The FCB Health Network was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its Area 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018.

