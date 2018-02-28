Ad Header

Mylan teams up with Revance on biosimilar for Botox

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Wednesday, February 28th, 2018

 

Mylan NV on Wednesday struck a licensing agreement with Revance Therapeutics Inc to develop a biosimilar of Allergan Plc’s blockbuster Botox wrinkle treatment.

The deal includes an upfront payment of $25 million to Revance​, Mylan said.

Revance’s own rival to Botox is not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Revance reported positive Phase III data for its longer-lasting wrinkle treatment in December and said then that it planned to launch the drug in 2020, pending FDA approval.

 

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Susan Thomas)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mylan-nl-revance/mylan-teams-up-with-revance-on-biosimilar-for-botox-idUSKCN1GC35Z?il=0

