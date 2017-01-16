WASHINGTON — The man billed as the world’s richest doctor,, who is also the chief executive officer of NantKwest , could be on President-elect’s short list as head of the National Institutes of Health

Soon-Shiong met with Trump on Jan. 10, according to a report in Nature. Unnamed people familiar with the matter described the meeting as job interviews. Other than the fact that Soon-Shiong met with Trump, little has been reported about the nature of the meeting. This was the second meeting Soon-Shiong had with Trump. In November, a few weeks after Trump won the presidential election, Soon-Shiong met with the president-elect to talk about healthcare issues. At the time the Trump transition team said the two men spent their dinner talking about “innovation in the area of medicine and national medical priorities that need to be addressed in our country.” Soon-Shiong confirmed the first meeting on his Twitter account, saying that Trump “wants to advance healthcare for all.” Soon-Shiong has not posted anything about his latest meeting with Trump on that social media platform.

Soon-Shiong was not the only candidate who allegedly met with Trump about the NIH position. Nature reported that current NIH head Francis Collins and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican, also met with Trump about the position. Additionally, Geoffrey Ling, the former director of biotechnology at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Administration, and Sanford University epidemiologist John Ionnidis also met with Trump, Nature said.