Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Politics > Congress > Native American tribe moves to dismiss Allergan patent case
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Native American tribe moves to dismiss Allergan patent case

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, September 22nd, 2017

 

(Reuters) – A Native American tribe holding patents for drugmaker Allergan Plc (AGN.N) on Friday moved to dismiss a case brought by generic drug company Mylan NV (MYL.O) challenging the patents.

In a filing to the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe asked that Mylan’s case seeking to invalidate Allergan’s patents on dry-eye medicine Restasis be thrown out on the grounds that the board has no jurisdiction over the tribe.

The move was expected after Allergan announced on Sept. 8 that it had transferred Restasis patents to the tribe in order to protect them from administrative challenges.

Mylan in late 2016 asked the patent board to invalidate Allergan’s Restasis patents so it could launch its own generic version of the medicine, which generated $1.5 billion in revenue for Allergan last year.

A lawyer for Mylan said at a Sept. 11 court hearing that the company would vigorously oppose Allergan’s efforts, calling the deal with the tribe a “sham transaction.”

In its court filing on Friday, the tribe said it is sovereign government that cannot face litigation in an administrative court unless it expressly waives its immunity or the U.S. Congress abrogates immunity.

“Neither of these exceptions apply here,” the tribe said.

The tribe will receive a one-time payment of $13.75 million and annual royalties of around $15 million under the arrangement, Allergan said.

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-allergan-patents/native-american-tribe-moves-to-dismiss-allergan-patent-case-idUSKCN1BX2MJ

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

August 2017 Focus: Pharma Innovators, Top 200 Meds, Lions Health and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation