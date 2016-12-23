CONTACT:

natrel launches new branding initiative based on award-winning Bilateral BrandingSM process

Parsippany, NJ, December 20, 2016…natrel today introduced the rebranding of this pharmaceutical advertising agency with the launch of a completely new website – natrelhealth.com – and redesigned social media pages. According to General Manager Nicole Hyland, “This comprehensive rebranding initiative will become an integral part of all things natrel, visually, verbally, and experientially.”

The rebranding of natrel showcases the agency’s unique Bilateral BrandingSM process. Hyland explains, “Bilateral BrandingSM is our response to the need for a new, more wholistic approach to branding, one that distinguishes our clients’ products in a market that increasingly restricts bold, differentiating claims. Our novel path to differentiation is based on the premise that emotion plays as great a role as reason in the decision-making process—a premise clearly proven in scientific studies. Bilateral BrandingSM ensures differentiation by telling a persuasive story that appeals to both sides of the brain—the rational, intellectual side and the emotional, instinctual side.”

Positive response to Bilateral BrandingSM has already included an Innovation award from the magazine PM360 and many new business success stories.

natrel applied this Bilateral BrandingSM process to its own rebranding effort. Hyland notes, “The process that culminated in this rebranding effort will be used as a case study to show perspective clients how we approach branding—from insight mining through channel execution.” The agency hopes to demonstrate, through this case study and the targeted dissemination of the new branding, that natrel is “living its own brand promise” to “differentiate, differently.”

natrel is an independent, full-service pharmaceutical advertising agency based in Parsippany, New Jersey. The agency brings a unique Bilateral BrandingSM discipline to the marketing challenges of global and domestic healthcare clients. With a goal of differentiating differently, natrel applies bilateral thinking from insight development through the execution of deliverables across a full spectrum of promotional channels.