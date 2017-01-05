January 5, 2017By Alex Keown , BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Eli Lilly (LLY) closed out 2016 with disappointing news for its failed Alzheimer’s treatment and projected job cuts to its sales force. But, the Indianapolis-based company is looking to begin the new year with a series of organizational changes that includes changes in some leadership roles.

David Ricks, Eli Lilly’s president and chief executive officer, said the adjustments the company is making gives the company a “clear view of its opportunities for growth in the years ahead.” Ricks assumed the role of CEO on Jan. 1. He replaced John Lechleiter, who announced his retirement last year.

In a statement, the company outlined some of the proposed changes, which includes tapping Christi Shaw to lead the company’s Bio-Medicines division, a division formerly helmed by Ricks. Shaw is expected to take on her new role on April 3. Shaw started her career at Eli Lilly, but most recently served as president of Novartis USA. Other leadership announcements include having Sue Mahony take on the role of president of Lilly Oncology and the departure of Alex Asar, president of Lilly USA. Enrique Conterno, president of Lilly Diabetes, will assume additional responsibilities as president of Lilly USA.

Additionally, Lilly said as of Feb. 1, the company’s Diabetes, Oncology and Bio-Medicines human pharmaceutical therapeutic business areas will assume commercial responsibility for their products in China—in addition to the U.S., Japanese and Canadian markets in which they already operate. Other changes include an announcement that Lilly Diabetes will host the company’s human pharmaceutical commercial operations in the United States, China, Japan and Canada.