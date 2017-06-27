Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Pulmonary disorders > Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) > New form of Roche’s Esbriet approved in Europe for lung disorder
Print Friendly

New form of Roche’s Esbriet approved in Europe for lung disorder

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017

 

Roche said a new Esbriet tablet formulation was approved in Europe for mild to moderate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a fatal condition that causes irreversible, progressive scarring of the lungs.

Esbriet has been shown to slow the progression of IPF, and the new tablet formulation reduces the number of pills patients need to take, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-roche-esbriet-idUSKBN19I0K3

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

June 2017 Focus: Payers, Biotech, HBA WOTY and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation