“The key to reducing the costs is clinical research and an increase in research funding on the federal level,” stated Christopher Smith, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association New – York City Chapter. “2017 marks the first year annual costs to care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias will surpass a quarter of a trillion dollars. We have to raise awareness of these statistics so we can mobilize the resources needed to mitigate the effects of Alzheimer’s and find a cure,” he added.

ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE IN NEW YORK

390,000 – New Yorkers with Alzheimer’s

1,020,000 – New Yorkers caring for someone with dementia

8,247 – New Yorkers in hospice with primary diagnosis of dementia

2,639 – Alzheimer’s deaths in 2014

$4,598,000,000 – annual cost to Medicaid in New York

Source: 2017 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures

More than 390 thousand New Yorkers have Alzheimer’s or dementia. That number is expected to increase to 460 thousand by 2025. Last year 1,020 million New York caregivers provided over 1,161 billion hours of unpaid care. As a result, they spent more than $848 million in added healthcare costs. The disease is particularly devastating for women. Nearly two-thirds of Americans living with Alzheimer’s are women, and more than 60% of Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers are women.

In New York City, and around the country, African-Americans and Hispanics are especially hard hit by the disease. Although whites make up the majority of the more than 5 million people with Alzheimer’s disease, available research showed that African-Americans are two times more likely and Hispanics are about one and one-half times more likely than whites to have Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

“With such a far-reaching disease, it’s difficult to come across anyone who hasn’t been affected by Alzheimer’s in some way,” Smith said. “This is especially true in communities of color, where diagnosis and treatment often comes later than in other populations. That’s why we are making care and support services and education outreach in these communities a priority for the New York City Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.”

The 2017 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report is a comprehensive compilation of national statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and the effect on individuals, families, government and the nation’s health care system. To learn more, visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900. For information about NYC resources and events, visit alz.org/nyc.

