January 13, 2017By Mark Terry , BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff

Cambridge, Mass. – Biogen (BIIB) is a company that likes to swing for the fences. Rarely content to make modest, incremental improvements or focus on “me too” drugs, it tries to knock each one out of the park. It seems to have done so with recent data reported on its Phase III ENDEAR trial of Spinraza (nusinersen) for infants with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). But its staggering price tag is likely to further ignite the controversies of drug pricing.

Biogen reported at the British Paediatric Neurology Assosciation (BPNA) conference in Cambridge, UK this week on its trial of Spinraza. In August, the company indicated that the trial met its pre-specified primary endpoint at the interim analysis. In fact, it was so successful that the study ended early so that all the trial participants would have the option to receive the drug in an open-label extension study.

The data released this week shows why. What it broadly breaks down to is that in the infants in the trial who did not receive the drug, 68 percent either died or needed permanent ventilation. In the portion receiving the drug, only 39 percent died or required permanent ventilation. What that comes to is a 47 percent decrease in the risk of death or permanent ventilation.

“These data further underscore the impact Spinraza may have on individuals living with this devastating disease,” said Wildon Farwell, Biogen’s senior medical director, Clinical Development, in a statement. “We are very encouraged that individuals with SMA have already started treatment with Spinraza this week in the U.S., and we continue to work closely with regulatory agencies to bring this therapy to patients around the world as quickly as possible.”

SMA is a rare, autosomal recessive neuromuscular disease characterized by the degeneration of alpha motor neurons in the spinal cord. This results in progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. According to the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, the estimated incidence is 1 in 6,000 to 1 in 10,000 live births.