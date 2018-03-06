ISPOR to Report on Top Trends Impacting Healthcare in 2018 and Beyond

Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—March 6, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, announced today that registration is now open for a new webinar that reviews the, “Top 10 Trends in Health Economics and Outcomes Research.” This free webinar will be held on March 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT and will provide an overview of the Society’s recent report on the top trends in health economics and outcomes research that will likely have the most impact on healthcare in 2018 and beyond.

Interest in the field of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) has grown exponentially as governments and other payers grapple with how to provide the best possible health outcomes at affordable costs. As HEOR continues to play an ever greater role in helping to inform healthcare decisions, ISPOR has developed its first compilation of the top trends that its members have identified as having the most influence over this year.

ISPOR’s Chief Science Officer Richard J. Willke, PhD and Associate Chief Science Officer Lucinda Orsini, DPM, MPH will moderate the webinar and explore how these trends may influence healthcare and health research, discuss what ISPOR activities related to these topics are contributing to the advancement of the field of HEOR, and review the methodology employed to identify the final list.

The “Top 10 Trends in HEOR” webinar is free and open to both ISPOR members and non-members. The 1-hour webinar will be held on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT. Registration for the webinar can be found here. ISPOR’s report on the Top 10 HEOR Trends can be found here.

