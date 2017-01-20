The NIH reported yesterday that Collins “has been held over by the Trump administration. We have no additional details at this time.” It then directed queries to Trump’s transition team, which as of this writing had not responded to The Washington Post’s requests for comment.

Collins was appointed to the job in 2009. He has indicated he would like to remain as the director. Other potential picks for the spot include Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) and Patrick Soon-Shiong, often dubbed the “World’s wealthiest doctor,” as well as a biotech entrepreneur. Soon-Shiong would come with a laundry list of conflicts of interest, with a handful of public companies in the biotech space, his involvement in The Cancer MoonShot 2020 project, and a $70.5 million investment in Tribune Publishing, which owns the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune.

Collins, a geneticist, is perhaps best known for heading the Human Genome Project. He has been head of the NIH for eight years. Prior to heading the NIH, he was the director of the National Human Genome Research Institute at NIH from 1993 to 2008. Prior to joining NIH, he was a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at the University of Michigan. He has indicated that if he is not chosen to continue as director of the NIH, he will return to his NIH research laboratory.

“I think everyone in the research community will be thrilled,” Tony Mazzaschi, senior director for policy and research at the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health in Washington DC, told Nature, regarding Collins staying on. “It brings some stability to NIH during a stressful budget time.”