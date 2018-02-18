IIntouch Solutions continues to elevate employees across the agency. The agency has promoted Tim Kosnik to VP of client services; Shane Mayer to senior VP of client services; Robert Egert to senior VP of strategic planning; and Sean Hartigan to senior VP of strategic planning. In its Chicago office, Intouch has promoted two employees to account manager, two to account director, and one to group account director.

“Intouch Solutions was built on innovation and a desire to help its clients achieve the best,” says Faruk Capan, CEO. “Tim, Shane, Robert, and Sean all possess the qualities necessary to lead and inspire innovation and the best possible solutions for our clients. I’m proud to have each of them on our team and look forward to watching them achieve further success as leaders at Intouch.”

As VP of client services, Kosnik oversees a large list of accounts. Executives say he helps drive new client relationships and works to strategically build them over time. His forward thinking, which turns innovative solutions into strategic brand plans, helps clients meet their goals.

Since joining Intouch in 2014, management says Kosnik has played a key role in the New York office. In his most recent role as group account director, Kosnik led one of the agency’s largest accounts, implementing multi-channel customer relationship management campaigns, and building and executing enterprise-level planning and execution methodologies.

“I am proud to call Intouch my home and value the experience it has afforded me through the years,” Kosnik says. “Intouch continues to grow, which in turn allows our clients to grow. I’m honored to serve as a VP of client services and look forward to continue providing our clients with outstanding solutions.”

A key member of the Intouch team, Mayer began his career with the company as VP of client services. In this role, Mayer oversaw team members and managed all client relationships, taking a holistic approach. In his new role as senior VP of client services, Mayer oversees the growth, trajectory and vision of several of Intouch’s largest accounts.

“I’m very excited about my promotion. I’ve been working in the pharma digital space since 2003 and it’s nice to be recognized for your work. However, much work is ahead of us,” Mayer says. “I look forward to continuing to drive customer centricity into our clients’ cultures and love working for one of the rare agencies that is truly equipped to deliver on that promise.”

Joining Intouch in 2014, Egert recently served as VP of strategic planning. During that time he served as the lead strategist for a multi-year, marketing transformation initiative for a global pharmaceutical company. As senior VP of strategic planning, Egert will lead a team of strategic planners to deliver solutions in the Enterprise Consulting and Multichannel Marketing practices.

“I’m excited about my new role because it will enable me to apply my experience in marketing transformation to additional accounts while mentoring other strategic planners in enterprise consulting and multichannel marketing,” Egert says. “Our clients are increasingly focused on customer-centricity and multichannel engagement. Against this backdrop, I’m looking forward to growing the enterprise practice at Intouch.”

Hartigan began his career with Intouch in 2014 as VP of strategic planning and was the first planner in New York City office. In that role, he provided strategic direction to clients and helped grow the NYC Strategic Planning team, and helped frame Intouch’s effective and differentiating marketing methodology, INTUNE. Additionally, Hartigan helped lead the training of the company’s Strategic Planning teams in New York, Chicago, and Kansas City.

In his new role as senior VP, Hartigan continues to help the company expand its marketing capabilities, bench strength and client roster through his data-informed strategies, kind leadership, and over 15 years of healthcare experience.

“Intouch is not just another agency. It’s 700 experts strong in the U.S. and abroad, but we still have our grass roots soul and culture of nimble, fearless innovation,” Hartigan says. “When you marry smart leaders with the best thinking, you get impressive results that translate to clients that trust you and are very satisfied. That’s why I’m here and why I love this place – I made a strategic decision to come here and we’re just getting warmed up.”

At Intouch’s Chicago office, Alex Buchart and Alexis Iacona have been made account managers; Bridget Hardek and Lucy Morrison are now account directors; and Alexandra Little has become group account director.

Buchart joined the Intouch family in December 2015 as a marketing coordinator. Executives say her collaborative attitude and attention to detail set her apart, and have led to flawless execution on all fronts. As account manager, Buchart manages multiple client accounts and relationships, creating new business opportunities. She also assists with Intouch’s internal processes, ensuring all brand deliverables meet deadlines and exceed clients’ expectations.

Iacona began her career with Intouch in 2016 as a marketing coordinator and executives say she quickly demonstrated her ability to juggle multiple projects while delivering top-notch results for clients. In her new role as account manager, Iacona focuses on three clients, managing projects and serving as their main point of contact. Iacona also assists with higher level strategic initiatives, including new business development and brand planning.

Hardek has been with the company for more than four years. Formerly an account supervisor, executives say Hardek is known for her strength, wisdom, and passion by everyone who works with her. As account director, Hardek oversees brand and project strategy, leading the planning work stream to deliver innovative thinking around business goals. Additionally, she serves as a trusted mentor to junior staff on client relationship management and oversees daily workflow on concurrent projects and overarching brand strategy.

Morrison has played a key role in the company since joining as account supervisor in August 2015. Executives say Morrison is known for leading one of the company’s most successful launches of a new sales aid to date. In her new role as account director, she oversees a large client for Intouch, serving as their main point of contact. She will continue to play an instrumental role in Intouch’s growth and her client’s success.

Little joined Intouch in 2014. Most recently serving as an account director, Little built positive client relationships and gained the respect of her team. As group account director, Little oversees multiple client portfolios for one of Intouch’s largest accounts, and serves as client lead on strategic and tactical plan development for multi-channel marketing efforts across numerous brands. Additionally, she provides guidance and leadership to key account staff.