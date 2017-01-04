January 4, 2017By Alex Keown , BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff

ATHENS – Another Novartis (NVS) office has been raided by authorities in connection to bribery allegations.

This time authorities in Greece searched electronic data and files following the submission of media reports to that nation’s justice department. The reports allege that Novartis employees bribed physicians and other public officials to boost prescriptions and company sales, Tornos news reported. Greek authorities are seeking assistance from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the investigation.

Torno news reported that two Novartis executives based in Greece provided U.S. authorities with hundreds of documents showing kickback payments to more than 4,000 public and private physicians. The investigation of the Swiss pharma giant began in the middle of December, with the offices raided on Jan. 3.

According to reports by the Swiss news agency ATS, Greek authorities have interviewed about 178 Novartis employees.

While the investigation appears to be in its early stages, on New Year’s Day an unnamed 44-year-old Novartis executive threatened to kill himself by leaping off a downtown Athens hotel. After he was rescued by Athenian police officers, that “they will not put onto me all the ‘sins’ of the company,” apparently referring to the Novartis case, Tornos reported. Although little more was reported, the paper infers that the executive believed he was being made a scapegoat by Novartis.

Novartis pledged its cooperation with Greek authorities.