Novartis breast cancer therapy gets FDA breakthrough designation

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018

 

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis’s Kisqali (ribociclib) has won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy designation for treating some breast cancer patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The designation covers initial endocrine-based treatment of pre- or perimenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor.

It was based on results released last month from a Phase III MONALEESA-7 trial demonstrating Kisqali in combination with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor significantly prolonged progression-free survival compared to endocrine therapy alone.

 

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-kisqali/novartis-breast-cancer-therapy-gets-fda-breakthrough-designation-idUSKBN1ES0AZ

 

