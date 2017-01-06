Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 10,766 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,200 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 8,700 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,400 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Novartis has agreed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and its affiliate Akcea Therapeutics Inc to license two experimental cardiovascular treatments in a deal which Ionis said could eventually be worth more than $1 billion.
The treatments aim to reduce cardiovascular risk in patients with high levels of lipoprotein. The therapies called AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx have the potential to lower lipoprotein Lip(a) and ApoCIII by up to 90 percent, Novartis said in a statement on Friday.
Ionis and Akcea are eligible to receive $225 million in near-term payments, including a $75 million up-front option payment and a $100 million equity investment in Ionis, Ionis said in a separate statement.
The deal would be valued at “significantly over $1 billion” through license fees, milestone payments and royalties if both drugs are licensed and successfully commercialized, Ionis said.
Basel-based Novartis said it can exercise its options to license and commercialize the two products after they hit specified development milestones and before phase 3 trials for each program begin.
Novartis would then be responsible for worldwide development and commercialization of both assets.
Shares in Novartis fell 14.6 percent in 2016, a steeper drop than the broader European healthcare index.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Joshua Franklin)
Source: Reuters Health
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-ionis-idUSKBN14Q0J8
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!