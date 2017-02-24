Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Drug Classes > BRAF V600 Inhibitors > Novartis wins CHMP nod for cancer drug combo
Print Friendly

Novartis wins CHMP nod for cancer drug combo

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, February 24th, 2017

 

Novartis wins CHMP nod for drug combo against some lung cancers

 

 

Swiss drugmaker Novartis’s drugs Tafinlar and Mekinist edged closer to approval in Europe to be used together against a type of lung cancer after a key committee on Friday published a recommendation to expand the combination’s indications.

The European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist for adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a mutation. The EMA still must issue a final decision.

Novartis, whose combination competes with Roche’s Cotellic and Zelboraf, said in a statement that its drugs will be the first targeted therapy for BRAF V600-mutated NSCLC patients if the EMA follows the recommendation, as is likely.

 

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

 

Source: Reuters Health

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-chmp-recommendation-idUSKBN1631G5

 

Ad Right Top

Top Articles

Top Articles

Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Most Comented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

'

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2015 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Password Reset
Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.

Main Navigation