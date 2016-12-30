Ad Header

Obama to meet lawmakers in attempt to protect health law: Politico

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, December 30th, 2016

U.S. President Barack Obama participates in his last news conference of the year at the White House before leaving for his annual Hawaiian Christmas holiday in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

 

President Barack Obama plans to meet on Wednesday with Democratic lawmakers in Congress to discuss how to protect his signature healthcare law from Republican efforts to dismantle it, Politico reported on Friday.

A notice sent to members of Congress said the president, who leaves office on Jan. 20, will meet with Democrats from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Politico said.

 

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

 

Source: Reuters Health

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-obamacare-idUSKBN14J1JB

