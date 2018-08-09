OCHWW Continues Growth with Promotions, New Hires
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), a WPP Health & Wellness company (NYSE: WPP) (www.wpp.com), announced five promotions and two new hires across multiple departments within the network’s New Jersey-based headquarters.
Promotions:
- Jon Galya has moved from senior art director to digital studio manager
- Antoine Poncelet has been promoted from associate production manager to production manager
- Christopher Jankoski has been elevated from senior digital presence manager to digital strategist, where he will support the digital footprint for both OCHWW and WPP Health & Wellness
- Nijah Dupiche has advanced from assistant account executive to account executive
- Kenzie Kline has progressed from associate planner to planner
New Hires:
- Jack Kelleher has joined OCHWW as VP, management supervisor
- Rico Cipriaso has signed on with the digital team as VP, engagement strategist
About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide
Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, a WPP Health & Wellness company, is committed to pervasive creativity and measurable effectiveness in healthcare communications, across every marketing platform. The agency’s main offices are in New Jersey and New York, with additional hubs in markets critical to clients’ global aspirations. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.
