PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), a WPP Health & Wellness company (NYSE: WPP) ( www.wpp.com ), announced five promotions and two new hires across multiple departments within the network’s New Jersey-based headquarters.

Promotions:

Jon Galya has moved from senior art director to digital studio manager

Antoine Poncelet has been promoted from associate production manager to production manager

Christopher Jankoski has been elevated from senior digital presence manager to digital strategist, where he will support the digital footprint for both OCHWW and WPP Health & Wellness

Nijah Dupiche has advanced from assistant account executive to account executive

Kenzie Kline has progressed from associate planner to planner

New Hires:

Jack Kelleher has joined OCHWW as VP, management supervisor

Rico Cipriaso has signed on with the digital team as VP, engagement strategist