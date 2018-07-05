PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), a WPP Health & Wellness company (NYSE:WPP) ( www.wpp.com ), announced three promotions and one new hire within the ever-growing creative community at the organization’s Parsippany-based headquarters.

Promotions:

Brooke Positan has been promoted from associate creative director to VP, associate creative director

Sean Kinney has been elevated from group art supervisor to associate creative director

Bridget Mabey has also advanced from group art supervisor to associate creative director

New Hire:

Mark Oppici has joined the creative team as VP, creative director

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, a WPP Health & Wellness company, is committed to pervasive creativity and measurable effectiveness in healthcare communications, across every marketing platform. Our main offices are in New Jersey and New York, with additional hubs in markets critical to our clients’ global aspirations. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

Contact:

Beth Paulino or Kerianne Slattery

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

973.352.1000

GlobeNewswire source:

https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/07/05/1533629/0/en/Ogilvy-CommonHealth-Worldwide-continues-to-fuel-the-network-s-creative-department-with-promotions-and-new-talent.html